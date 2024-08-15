Lompoc hosts community workshops, seeks input on city's public transit options

The City of Lompoc invited residents to public transit community workshops on Aug. 14.

Two sessions took place—one at 3:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.

At the events, community members had the opportunity to provide input on the future of public transit in Lompoc, according to organizers.

Attendees were encouraged to voice their preferences and priorities in regards to potential upcoming public transportation projects.

The Lompoc Transit Future team also presented results from recent community outreach activities, such as transit rider surveys.

The team shared examples of mobility-enhancing projects underway in other California communities, as well.

The workshops were held at the Dick DeWees Community Center.