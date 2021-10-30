Lompoc invites community to annual Old Town Market trick-or-treating

In the spirit of Halloween, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites kids ages 12 and under to trick-or-treat in Old Town Lompoc on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The annual event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with over 30 local businesses handing out candy along H & I Streets. According to event organizers, all participating businesses will display a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window. The event aims to get businesses involved with the community in a fun and festive way.

Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat is put on by the Lompoc Recreation Department, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, and Shop Small. Free Halloween activities for kids will also be available in Centennial Park at the corner of South H St and Cypress Ave. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

A full trick-or-treat map can be found here, and will also be handed out at participating businesses.