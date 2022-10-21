Lompoc invites the community to “Make A Difference Day"

The City of Lompoc and Lompoc Parks and Recreation invites the community to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 22.

Make A Difference Day will take place in Lompoc from 9 a.m. to noon as part of the nation’s largest day of community service.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting the day of service that is based at the City of Lompoc Corporate Yard, at 1300 W. Laurel Ave.

From the corporate yard, groups will head to various project sites. Complimentary lunch will be served for participants.

Community members are urged to participate as individuals or in groups.

Members of the public looking for more information may call Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.