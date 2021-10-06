Watch
Lompoc issues ban on feeding wild animals

The city of Lompoc has issued a ban on feeding wild animals on public property.

In a city ordinance, the city said that the ban is needed as they have had a significant ground squirrel problem at Beattie Park.

The problem stems from the public feeding the squirrels daily.

The squirrels have made a home under the top parking lot at the park, weakening the structural integrity of the asphalt.

If a person is caught violating the ban, they will be guilty of an infraction.

The ban will go into effect on October 31.

