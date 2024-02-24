Watch Now
Lompoc Italian restaurant owner opens new cafe in town

KSBY
Posted at 5:30 PM, Feb 23, 2024
A new restaurant opened in Lompoc this week.

Mama's Caffe opened its doors to customers for the first time on Wednesday

Owner Catarina Agate is no stranger to the Lompoc community. She is also the owner of La Botte Italian Restaurant and has been serving the community for 45 years.

"I love to take care of people, love the customers. So this is perfect," said Agate.

On the restaurant's Facebook page, the intro states, "One thousand flavors in one place & every bite is a taste of heaven at Mama's Place!"

Mama's Caffe is located at 112 South I Street and is open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

