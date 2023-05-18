Lompoc KFC closed for extensive remodel

People driving into or out of the north end of Lompoc this week may have noticed work being done on the KFC building located on the corner of H Street and Central.

KFC says the store is not closing for good but is instead getting a new look with some of the updated elements paying tribute to the businesses’ founder and brand’s heritage.

A KFC spokesperson says the remodel is being done in KFC’s “American Showman design aesthetic,” with element’s like KFC’s signature red and white stripes, a bucket chandelier and photos of Colonel Sanders that showcase his travels around the world.

KFC says the name of the cook and U.S. farm supplying the chicken being served that day will be also listed on a chalkboard on the front counter.

The restaurant is closed during the work. KFC says they plan to have the location back open by the end of the year.