Lompoc Library opens for 'grab and go' service

The Lompoc Public Library System is expanding services starting this week to include "grab and go" appointments at the main Lompoc Library branch.

Patrons will be able to schedule 30-minute appointments to check out library materials, browse for books, make copies, access the computers, or send faxes.

Masks will be required and only 10 people will be allowed in the library at a time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It's an amazing feeling to see people being able to come into the library," said Sarah Bleyl, City of Lompoc Library Director. "We have been doing sidewalk service for the last several months since June, so almost a year, where people can put items on hold and them come pick them up but it's not the same. It's not the same for them and it's not the same for us."

To make an appointment for the "grab and go" service, call (805) 875-8775 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library for more information.

The Lompoc Library also plans to make this service available at the Village Library in the coming weeks.