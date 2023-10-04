Lompoc man, 2 teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting

The Lompoc Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of three people in connection with a deadly shooting more than a year ago.

Joseph Lujan, 43, was killed in the shooting on June 12, 2022. He was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a carport along the 400 block of East Prune Ave. A 56-year-old woman was also shot but survived.

Police say, during their investigation, they were able to identify three suspects in the shooting, and all three were arrested and booked on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 — Jonathan Garcia, 20; a 19-year-old male who was 17 at the time of the shooting; and a 16-year-old male who was 15 at the time.

Lompoc Police Department Jonathan Garcia

Police say two of the suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.

They were reportedly booked on charges including murder, assault with a firearm, and allegations of personal use of a firearm.

A total of five homicides were reported in 2022. So far this year, there have been four.

