Lompoc man, 26, identified as motorcyclist killed in crash near La Purisima Mission

A memorial is now up at the intersection near where a motorcyclist was killed in a collision near Lompoc Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office has identified the rider as Miguel Angel Salas, 26, of Lompoc.

The California Highway Patrol says Salas was heading eastbound on Purisima Road Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. when the driver of a Volkswagen on Mission Gate Road made a lefthand turn onto Purisima Road.

CHP says Salas, for unknown reasons, was ejected and collided with the front of the Volkswagen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as a 67-year-old man from Lompoc, was not injured.

