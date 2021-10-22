Lompoc man accused, arrested for sex crimes against minors

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives have arrested and charged a Lompoc man for sex crimes against minors and are working to locate additional survivors of his abuse.

Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 41, of Lompoc, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Lewis was arrested on a Ramey warrant, officials say. He faces felony charges which include forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years, lewd act upon a child 14-15 years old, communicate with a minor to solicit a sexual act, possession of child pornography and sexual battery.

Lewis was booked and is being held at Main Jail. His bail is set at $200,000.

Initial reports of sexual abuse were filed against Lewis on July 1, 2021. Since then, investigators have identified several other sexual assault survivors. The reported incidents date back as far as the early 2000s, officials say.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and they encourage anyone with additional information on the allegations against Lewis or on potential survivors to call Detective Roy with the sheriff's office at 805-681-4150.