Lompoc man arrested after becoming violent, setting building on fire, police say

A man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking staff and officers at a mental health facility in Lompoc.

On Tuesday, Lompoc police were called to the 1000-block of East Ocean Ave. for a call about a patient attacking staff members.

While responding to the call, police found William Morales, 36, of Lompoc, standing on North Third St. holding a large piece of wood.

Police say Morales threw the wood at officers twice before running back into the mental health facility, where he started a fire in a room.

Occupants of the building were evacuated as the flames spread. Officers contained the flames using fire extinguishers, and Lompoc firefighters extinguished the fire. Damages caused by the fire are estimated to be over $10,000.

While police worked to take Morales into custody, they say he became physical, kicking an officer in the head while he was taken to the Emergency Room.

Officers arrested Morales after he was medically cleared.

He has been booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges including attempted murder, arson of an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail is set at $1,022,500.