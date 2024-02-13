Lompoc man arrested for alleged domestic violence after brief standoff

A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged domestic violence offenses after a brief standoff.

Sheriff's deputies said they served an arrest warrant after learning that 27-year-old Eric Alexander Elijah Silva was inside a home on the 3800 block of Via Isla.

Deputies at the scene saw Silva holding a 6-month-old child when he peered out of a window at the officers.

Officials said deputies, County Air Support and a Sheriff's K-9 unit then contained the area and made announcements on a loudspeaker ordering Silva to leave the home and peacefully surrender to arrest.

Silva tried to escape through the back door of the residence but was quickly apprehended by deputies, according to the press release.

Silva was arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail on multiple charges, including domestic violence, child cruelty, false imprisonment, etc.

Officials said the child was not physically harmed in the incident and did not need any medical attention.