Lompoc man arrested, 'ghost guns' seized in Isla Vista

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say they confiscated three "ghost guns" and arrested a Lompoc man on weapons charges early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says the investigation started on August 14 when Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, was asked to leave a party in Isla Vista. Sheriff's officials say Gaitan brandished a handgun and assaulted the person who was holding the party.

The victim called 911 and deputies searched the area for Gaitan but were unable to find him.

Just before 1 a.m. on August 20, sheriff's officials say Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies spotted Gaitan driving on Del Playa Drive, followed him, and conducted a traffic stop.

Sheriff's officials say there were two 15-year-old boys in the car with Gaitan and they were both carrying loaded ghost guns. Deputies say Gaitan had given his gun to one of the boys to avoid being caught in possession of the loaded firearm.

The juveniles were issued citations for weapons possession violations and released to their parents.

Gaitan, who was already on probation for illegal gun possession and participation in a criminal street gang, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, child endangerment, possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of an unserialized firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.