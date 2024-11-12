Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Buellton shooting

A Lompoc man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Buellton last Friday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on November 8, along Valley Station Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect — 35-year-old Sergio Martin Lopez Hernandez — fired several shots toward the victim before speeding away in a black Ford F150.

Lopez Hernandez and the victim reportedly know each other.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., sheriff's officials say the California Highway Patrol spotted Lopez Hernandez in his vehicle in the Lompoc Home Depot parking lot.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on charges of attempted murder, altering identifying marks on a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, driving under the influence, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Sheriff's officials say deputies found a loaded gun with the serial number filed off in his vehicle.