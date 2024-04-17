Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of DUI following crash near Vandenberg SFB

A 21-year-old Lompoc man is facing DUI charges following a crash Tuesday that injured him and three other people and closed a portion of Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base for hours.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Raymond Guerra was heading northbound on the highway south of San Antonio Road West shortly before 6 p.m. when his vehicle crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes.

His Ford Fiesta then crashed into an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 20-year-old Lompoc woman, according to CHP.

She and Guerra both reportedly suffered major injuries. Officers say Guerra was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle and airlifted to the hospital.

Two other drivers heading southbound behind the Chevrolet were unable to stop in time, crashing into the other two vehicles, officers said. Their injuries were described as moderate to major.

Both sides of the highway were shut down following the crash.

While at least one northbound lane reopened not too long after the collision, the southbound lanes remained closed for a few hours, forcing drivers to find other ways to get to Vandenberg and Lompoc.

Officers say everyone injured was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, adding that Guerrera was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, but with the investigation still ongoing, they could not tell KSBY whether it was for drugs or alcohol.

Fire officials originally reported that six vehicles were involved in the crash but CHP tells KSBY News it was determined to be only four.