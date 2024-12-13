Lompoc man arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography

A man was arrested in Lompoc Wednesday after a months-long investigation into his possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), also known as child pornography.

On July 2 at approximately 10 a.m., the Lompoc Police Department (LPD) says it received information that a suspect at an apartment complex in the City of Lompoc owned CSAM.

During the investigation, police identified 42-year-old Zane Clarke as the suspect.

A search warrant was reportedly granted and served.

Authorities say over 3,000 images qualifying as CSAM were located.

On Wednesday, LPD Detectives arrested Clarke and booked him at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a Ramey warrant for the charge of CSAM possession, manufacturing, and/or distribution.