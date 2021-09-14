Lompoc man charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting

A 20-year-old Lompoc man is facing felony charges for a shooting over the weekend that left two people injured.

Rafael Vivanco has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He also faces special allegations of street terrorism, personal use of a firearm, personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, and a prior strike offense.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 500 block of North M Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Lompoc Police officials said two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of them suffered critical injuries.

Police said Vivanco was taken into custody a few blocks away after a short foot chase, and was found to be in possession of a gun.