Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc man charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Lompoc police
Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 19:00:23-04

A 20-year-old Lompoc man is facing felony charges for a shooting over the weekend that left two people injured.

Rafael Vivanco has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He also faces special allegations of street terrorism, personal use of a firearm, personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, and a prior strike offense.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 500 block of North M Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Lompoc Police officials said two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of them suffered critical injuries.

Police said Vivanco was taken into custody a few blocks away after a short foot chase, and was found to be in possession of a gun.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."