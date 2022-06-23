Lompoc man dies of burn injuries; son facing charges

A Lompoc man who police say was set on fire by his son has died, police confirmed.

On Saturday, June 11, Lompoc police say they responded to a report of a fight between a father and son at a home in the 200 block of North D St.

When officers arrived, they say Joe Garcia Jr. refused to open the door. They forced the door open and reportedly found that Joe Garcia Sr. had been set on fire and was actively burning.

The fire was extinguished and police say Garcia Sr. was taken to a burn center and later died.

Garcia Jr. was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges but could face additional charges due to the death of his father.

Garcia Jr. is currently scheduled for a mental competency hearing on July 6.