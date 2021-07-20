Lompoc man dies when vehicle goes off Hwy 135 in Orcutt

A Lompoc man was killed in a crash in Orcutt Monday night.

First responders were called to the scene at Highway 135 near Clark Avenue around 11:41 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says it appears the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on Highway 135 went off the road just south of Clark Avenue.

The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned onto Clark Avenue, according to CHP.

Officers say the driver, identified as a 58-year-old Lompoc man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

