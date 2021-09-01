Lompoc man facing drug, gun charges after incident at Buellton McDonald's

A Lompoc man was arrested following an incident involving a replica gun at McDonald's in Buellton this week, authorities say.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on the 300 block of McMurray Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of someone inside with a pistol.

While en route, deputies were told the suspect had left and approached someone in a nearby vehicle and offered to sell drugs to the driver.

SB Co. Sheriff's Office narcotics paraphernalia the sheriff's office says a Lompoc man was in possession of this week

“During that interaction, the suspect lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be a black handgun,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies say they located the suspect, identified as Elijah Anthony Palacios, 21.

Officials say they found a “Glock style” replica firearm in his waistband, narcotics paraphernalia and approximately 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Palacios was booked at the Lompoc jail on drug and gun charges and later cite released.