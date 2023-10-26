Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Hwy 1 near Lompoc

A Lompoc man was killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. about 1.8 miles south of Highway 246.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Joseph Cruz, 23, of Lompoc was heading southbound on the highway on a 2015 Yamaha at a speed of more than 55 mph when his motorcycle drifted into the oncoming lane around a curve.

Officers say Cruz was then directly in the path of an oncoming 2022 Tesla, going approximately 55 mph, causing the vehicles to collide head-on.

Cruz was killed as a result of the impact. The other driver, a 38-year-old woman from Lompoc, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed in the area for at least a few hours, according to a post Wednesday night by the Lompoc Police Department.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact CHP’s Buellton area office at (805) 688-5551.