Lompoc man pleads guilty in case involving deadly head-on crash

A Lompoc man who killed two young women in a wrong-way crash near Gaviota faces a 12-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The crash happened early in the morning on October 28, 2022, on Highway 1 about a mile from Highway 101.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office says Kyle Nelson, 32, was under the influence of marijuana when he tried to pass a slower vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic.

Nelson crashed head-on into another car, killing 19-year-olds Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie.

Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2, 2024.

