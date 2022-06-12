Lompoc man sets father on fire, arrested for attempted murder, police say

Lompoc police have arrested a man for allegedly setting his own father on fire on Saturday.

In a press release, the Lompoc Police Department says they received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. stating there was a son and father fighting inside a home in the 200 block of North D St.

Police say as officers were responding, a second 911 call came in stating the father who was inside of the residence was being beat.

Officers made contact with a man, later identified as Joe García Jr., and asked him to open the door to check on the father.

Police say Joe did not comply and the door was forced opened.

Upon forcing the door, Lompoc police say they immediately saw the father was set on fire and was actively burning.

The father was placed on the ground and the fire was extinguished. Police took Joe into custody.

The father sustained third degree burns and was airlifted to Cottage Hospital and later to a burn center.

Police say Joe was booked for the following charges: attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse, animal cruelty and more.

The case is still under investigation.