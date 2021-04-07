LOMPOC NURSE NAMED 35TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR — A Lompoc nurse has been named as the 35th Assembly District's Woman of the Year.

Thao Carey works at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The Vietnamese immigrant was also recently awarded the prestigious DAISY Award for her "extraordinary, compassionate nursing" care and deep dedication to her patients, according to Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham's office.

"Our front-line medical workers have gone above and beyond over the past year, and very few people on the Central Coast have exemplified this work ethic like Thao Carey," said Cunningham in a press release. "Throughout the pandemic, Thao took on countless extra shifts to help local residents and Lompoc federal prison inmates recover from COVID-19. Our community is grateful for Thao's commitment, and we thank her and her fellow healthcare workers for everything they've done and risked this past year."

Carey said, "I am honored to be included in this wonderful and special group of women from all over California being recognized by our representatives in the California Assembly… I truly believe that this individual recognition wouldn't be possible without the support of our incredible team of healthcare staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center hospital and the wonderful patients that I have the pleasure of working with every day."