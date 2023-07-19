Lompoc nurse recognized for helping support mothers through fetal loss

A local labor and delivery nurse is being honored for her role in helping support mothers through fetal loss.

Angela Fichtner, BSN, was surprised with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses during her shift at Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) on Tuesday.

A hospital spokesperson says Fichtner was nominated for her compassion and care for all patients, but particularly the way she helped one mother through loss.

The hospital says the nomination stated that after her shift one day, Fichtner purchased items to make a keepsake for the mother.

“She filled a small teddy bear with rice the weight of the baby that passed, cut a ribbon that was the length of the baby and placed other mementos in a beautiful box for the family to cherish forever,” the nomination stated. “The patient clutched onto that bear for the rest of her stay and as she was discharged from the unit, she hugged it tight as she left with tears in her eyes.”

The hospital says Fichtner then donated the same supplies for the hospital to have on hand for any future patients who may experience a similar loss.

“Angela goes above and beyond each day to make these patients feel special and honored,” the nomination stated. “LVMC is so lucky to have her.”

According to the hospital, Fichtner said she did not expect the award and called it “a huge honor,” adding that she wanted to provide the grieving and emotional patient something tangible after her loss.

“I felt like people leaving (our unit) expect to take something home, and when they don’t get to do that, and to leave with nothing, it is so hard,” she said in a press release. “I only do what I feel is good for the patient,” she said. “We do a lot of loving on all our people.”

Fichtner, a 1995 Lompoc High School graduate, has been assigned to the hospital’s labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum department since starting out at LVMC as a registered nurse in 2017.

The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission "to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day."

An internal committee made up of representatives from various departments reviews LVMC nominations.