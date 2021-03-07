Menu

Lompoc offers program that will bring an Easter celebration to your front yard

Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 07, 2021
If you live in Lompoc, you could get a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The City of Lompoc's Recreation Division is now taking requests for its "Egg My Yard" program.

Each participating house will receive Easter egg yard decorations, a basket filled with candy and other goodies, and a socially-distanced visit from the Easter Bunny.

Visits will be offered starting Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2, every half hour between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bookings cost $30.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, March 26.

