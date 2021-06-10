Lompoc offers Red Cross lifeguard certification in time for summer

For Lompoc locals looking for lifeguard certification this summer, a course is now open for registration. Those who successfully complete the course will receive American Red Cross certification.

The course will blend classroom activities, online learning, and hands-on practice.

The course is set to take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, at 207 West College Ave. Participants will learn lifeguard training in accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support (which includes CPR) and first aid.

Participants who successfully complete the course will receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR, and first aid. The American Red cross recognizes these certifications as valid for two years.

The Lompoc Recreation Division is offering the training course over three dates this summer, in addition to a pre-course segment on Saturday, June 26. The course training days run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and participants can register for a session on Sunday, June 27, Saturday, July 10 or Sunday, July 11.

Pre-registration for the course is required, the Lompoc Recreation Division says. Adults and kids 15 and older can register through the Lompoc Recreation Division phone number, (805) 875-8100, or through their website.

The deadline to register is Friday, June 18.

