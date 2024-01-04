Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc officer injured in traffic collision while arresting suspect

FILE
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
FILE
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:57:39-05

A Lompoc officer was injured in a traffic collision while arresting a suspect Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of the 800 block of North A Street shortly before 11:50 a.m.

Police said officers were assisting a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension team to arrest a man who was running away.

That was when two police vehicles collided, leaving one officer injured.

Police said the wanted male subject was arrested and the officer is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The collision is under investigation by the CHP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg