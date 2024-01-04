Lompoc officer injured in traffic collision while arresting suspect

A Lompoc officer was injured in a traffic collision while arresting a suspect Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of the 800 block of North A Street shortly before 11:50 a.m.

Police said officers were assisting a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive apprehension team to arrest a man who was running away.

That was when two police vehicles collided, leaving one officer injured.

Police said the wanted male subject was arrested and the officer is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The collision is under investigation by the CHP.