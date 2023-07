The newest Old Navy store on the Central Coast is expected to open just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Work on the location between ALDI and Boot Barn in Lompoc has been underway over the past several months, but signage on the storefront just recently went up.

A spokesperson for the company says the store along the 700 block of H Street is expected to open mid-October.

Old Navy also has stores in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.