Lompoc Outdoor Community Market returns to downtown Lompoc

A market returned to downtown Lompoc Saturday, bringing a sense of normalcy for locals and much-needed business for vendors.

Local vendors filled the corner of Ocean and I streets Saturday morning as customers shopped around; some buying food from local restaurants, while others opted for unique goods made by a neighbor.

For some locals, the market gives them a chance to get out of the house and support their community.

"Supporting the small businesses and all that effort that people put into it is really nice. It's just good to come back to a normal situation where people can get out; we are back to normal for the most part so it's great," said shopper Peter Lucero.

Lompoc city officials say the market will take place every Saturday.

All vendors must register a few days in advance.

To sign up, vendor can download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc recreation division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.