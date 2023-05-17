Lompoc Parks and Rec hosting senior health expo Friday

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to a free senior health expo.

The expo is an annual event for older adults and their caregivers to have health screenings.

It will take place Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center.

Officials say attendees can learn about nutrition and health, connect with resources and experts, and enjoy a health lunch and prize giveaways.

The free event is sponsored by the department’s Lompoc Hospital District.

Free transportation to and from the event will be provided by City of Lompoc Transit and can be arranged by calling (805) 875-8098 or (805) 736-7666.