Lompoc Parks and Recreation is hosting an end-of-summer Pooch Plunge at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 11th, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The entrance fee is $10 per dog.

Space is limited so event organizers are asking for attendees to preregister at the Anderson Recreation Center.

Each pet owner must provide proof of vaccination for the following:



Distemper

Parvo

Rabies

There will be limited drop-ins accepted the day of the event.