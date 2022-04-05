Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will offer free Junior Giants Summer Baseball

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division will offer a free Junior Giants Summer Baseball Program to the public — open to children ages five to 13.

This program is a non-competitive baseball league for boys and girls, sponsored by the San Francisco’s Giants Community Fund.

In the program, kids will learn about baseball, but also leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence, according to organizers.

This summer league, which begins mid-June, will also feature a reading program.

Coaching volunteers are also being sought for the program to be offered.