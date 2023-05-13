Lompoc PD uses Narcan for first time to help woman overdosing

For the first time, Lompoc Police used Narcan to help a woman who was overdosing.

Officers responded to a call on Friday from a concerned citizen about a female who was slumped over in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle on the 1500 block of North H Street.

When officers arrived they say the female was unresponsive to their attempts to wake her and appeared to have very shallow breathing and a slow pulse.

Officers called for medical personnel and while waiting for their arrival, they say the female's pulse lowered even more and her breathing was almost unnoticeable.

Officers say they made the decision to administer a dose of Narcan and within 30 seconds, they noticed the female's breathing improve dramatically. A second dose was provided as medical personnel were arriving on scene. She was transported to the Lompoc ER.

The department says this is their first noted use of Narcan, or Naloxone, which is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose.

This comes after personnel with Lompoc PD were recently trained on when and how to administer Narcan, along with identifying the symptoms of a person experiencing an opioid overdose. The department says Narcan kits are kept in each patrol unit.