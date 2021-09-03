Lompoc police among Central Coast agencies providing mutual aid at Caldor Fire

Southern California is providing mutual aid at the Caldor Fire.

One hundred and forty officers from Southern California have been requested to help the fire teams do their jobs and patrol evacuated areas to keep out any looters.

Officials say this kind of support is not uncommon for disaster situations.

Two officers from the Lompoc Police Department have been sent to the South Lake Tahoe area to assist in the efforts.

“To relieve the officers that have been working for over a month without any real break and so they have exhausted the northern region resources so they reached out to the southern regions and Santa Barbara put together a delegation of officers to respond up north to assist and relieve those officers so they can have some time with their families and we can do some of those support duties that we do in law enforcement in a natural disaster such as this,” said Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariana.

The fire has burned more than 212,000 acres.