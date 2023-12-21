Lompoc police arrest 2 of 3 cigarette store burglary suspects

More than $20,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered after a burglary at a Lompoc store overnight, police say.

Lompoc police say they were contacted at about 1:21 a.m. Thursday by the owner of Discount Cigarettes on the 1400 block of North H Street in the Albertsons shopping Center that on his store surveillance he could see three people trying to get into his business through the front door.

Police say the burglars did get inside the store and began putting items inside bags.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver of a vehicle that was reportedly backed up to the front of the business took off and a pursuit out of the city began.

However, police say officers ended the pursuit a minute later due to public safety. They say burglary tools fell out of the vehicle and that a "trail of stolen merchandise" was left along the pursuit path.

Police say two other people ran off from the store but were arrested a short time later. They were identified as Quame Brooke, 22, and Naquan Reddix, 21, both from the Los Angeles area.

Police say there is still another $10,000 to $15,000 in stolen merchandise that has not been recovered.