Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc police arrest two known gang members, firearm found in child's room

items.[0].image.alt
Lompoc Police Department
lompoc gun seized.jpg
Posted at 7:23 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 22:23:50-05

Lompoc Police Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit arrested two known gang members Friday.

Detectives say they attempted to contact Anthony Moralez and Miguel Gamez-Gutierrez, who are known gang members and on active probation.

When attempting to make contact detectives say the two men fled. While fleeing Moralez reportedly took a firearm that he was carrying and dropped it in a window of a nearby home. Detectives were able to catch up to Moralez and take him into custody.

Detectives searched the home and said they found a non-serialized firearm, or a "ghost gun" in a child's bedroom.

Moralez was arrested on numerous weapons violation charges and Gutierrez was arrested for a violation of probation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png