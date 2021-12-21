Lompoc police arrest two known gang members, firearm found in child's room

Lompoc Police Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit arrested two known gang members Friday.

Detectives say they attempted to contact Anthony Moralez and Miguel Gamez-Gutierrez, who are known gang members and on active probation.

When attempting to make contact detectives say the two men fled. While fleeing Moralez reportedly took a firearm that he was carrying and dropped it in a window of a nearby home. Detectives were able to catch up to Moralez and take him into custody.

Detectives searched the home and said they found a non-serialized firearm, or a "ghost gun" in a child's bedroom.

Moralez was arrested on numerous weapons violation charges and Gutierrez was arrested for a violation of probation.