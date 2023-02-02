Watch Now
Lompoc Police asking for help in search for missing juvenile

Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 01, 2023
Lompoc Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Police say 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing by his parents on January 27 after leaving the home that night and not returning.

At 2:00 a.m. that night, officers received further information that the vehicle Cabrera Corona was in was stuck in the mud.

Cabrera Corona fled on foot and was last seen near the intersection of W. Central Ave. and Legge Ave.

Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona

When last seen he was wearing a black beanie, white long sleeve shirt, gray jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Cabrera Corona’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

