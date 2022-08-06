Lompoc police car show

The 18th annual Lompoc police cruise made its return tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. during public safety night.

It was the second-to-last old town market celebration of the summer.

The event started at the Civic Center Plaza on C Street.

There was a parade of motorcycles, cars, trucks and bikes cruising back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue.

This event was sponsored by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officer's Association.

Bill Stark, a board member of the foundation said events like these support the Lompoc Police Department.

"We support the training activities and equipment needs of the Lompoc Police Department that aren't supported by the city's budget," Stark said.