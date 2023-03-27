Watch Now
Lompoc Police Dept. investigating deadly shooting

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 27, 2023
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 26.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 7:20 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 300 block of W. North Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Ivan Lopez Lopez.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

