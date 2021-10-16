Lompoc Police identify officers involved in deadly weekend shooting

The Lompoc Police Department identified the three officers involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The three officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The officers responding were Officer Mauricio Calderon, Officer Gabriel Molina, and Officer Rudy Mendoza.

Police say the suspect barricaded inside the residence and eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the officers. The officers reportedly fired at the suspect and the suspect was killed.

Officer Calderon is a twelve-year member of the Lompoc Police Department with twenty-five years overall in Law Enforcement. Officer Gabriel Molina is a three-year member of the Lompoc Police Department, and Officer Rudy Mendoza has had approximately two years of service with the Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc Police officials say the three officers remain on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.