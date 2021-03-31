Lompoc police identify man, officers involved in Sunday night shooting

Police have identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lompoc Sunday night as Krys Brandon Ruiz, 26, of Lompoc.

Officers responded to reports of a person walking northbound on H Street with a handgun around 8 p.m.

Investigators have not detailed what took place between arriving on scene and Ruiz being shot. They also have not said whether Ruiz had a gun.

The officers involved have been identified as Corporal Andrew White, a 14-year veteran of the department, and Officer Mauricio Calderon, a 12-year veteran of the department.

Both are currently on paid leave while the investigation, which is being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing.

