Lompoc police investigate 53rd shooting so far this year

Lompoc police are investigating another reported shooting this week.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of North K Street around 6 p.m. Thursday where they found evidence of a shooting.

Investigators have not been made aware of any victims and no suspects have been identified.

This marks the 53rd shooting in Lompoc so far this year and comes less than 24 hours after two shootings in the city injured two men.

In both of those cases, the injuries were described as non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made and police say it’s unknown whether the three shootings are connected.

