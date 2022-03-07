Lompoc police investigate shooting near Lompoc High School

(UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.) - Lompoc Unified School District officials say they were advised by police to lockdown the high school at around 1:30 p.m. due to an incident happening across the street.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 2:25 p.m.

Lompoc Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on North 'L' Street near the Lompoc High School.

Police are releasing few details about the shooting. As of 3:30 p.m., investigators had cleared the scene.

School officials at Lompoc High School confirmed the school was asked to lockdown, however, few details are being released at this time on how long the school was put on lockdown.

KSBY has a crew on scene working to gather information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.