Lompoc Police investigating an assault with a deadly weapon late Monday night

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating reports of an assault with a deadly weapon after responding to a call from the Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 11:58 p.m. Monday of two victims being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Department officials say the preliminary investigation reports the shooting took place approximately 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store.

Officials say there was a brief altercation between a group and one individual at the store. The altercation continued outside and the individual later shot at the group, hitting the two victims.

Both victims were treated for their injuries at LVMC and were later released, according to Lompoc P.D.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Lompoc P.D. or notify the department via the Lompoc Police Department App.