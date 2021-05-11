Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc Police investigating an assault with a deadly weapon late Monday night

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
FILE
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:39:56-04

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating reports of an assault with a deadly weapon after responding to a call from the Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 11:58 p.m. Monday of two victims being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Department officials say the preliminary investigation reports the shooting took place approximately 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store.

Officials say there was a brief altercation between a group and one individual at the store. The altercation continued outside and the individual later shot at the group, hitting the two victims.

Both victims were treated for their injuries at LVMC and were later released, according to Lompoc P.D.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Lompoc P.D. or notify the department via the Lompoc Police Department App.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7