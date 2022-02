Lompoc police say a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1000 block of North H St.

Police say officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting at about 12:50 a.m.

The victim was located at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.