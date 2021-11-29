Lompoc police investigating homicide Monday afternoon

Lompoc police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

It was reported just after 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.

Police are releasing little information but say one person was killed and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Officers were still on scene as of 3:30 p.m.

Nearby Hapgood Elementary School was placed on lockdown for approximately a half-hour because of the shooting.

The lockdown was lifted at about 2:45 p.m. and students were dismissed for the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.