Lompoc police investigating recent shootings as gang-related

Lompoc police are investigating two shooting that are believed to be gang-related. They mark the 51st and 52nd shootings in the city so far this year.

Officers say shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to the 500 block of North N Street to reports of shots fired in the area.

Police say they later found a 27-year-old who had been shot in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, around 2:26 a.m. Thursday, police say officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of North K Street.

They reportedly found a 22-year-old man who had also been shot in the leg.

He was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both shootings appear to be gang-related, but it’s not known whether the two shootings are connected.

