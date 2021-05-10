Lompoc police looking for at-risk missing woman

The Lompoc Police Department is looking for a woman with dementia who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Police say 88-year-old Elissa left her home to go eat at a restaurant at 8:30 a.m. and has not returned home.

Police say several local restaurants have been contacted but she has not yet been located.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.