Lompoc police officer on leave following arrest

A Lompoc police officer is on administrative leave following his arrest last month.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirms Lompoc Police Officer Mauricio Calderon was arrested on the afternoon of April 21 in Santa Maria on suspicion of felony domestic violence and sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office says he posted $50,000 bond just after 9 p.m. that night and was released from custody.

A court date was set for June 22, although an open case is not yet listed for him on the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s website.

Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani also confirmed Calderon's arrest, saying that due to the ongoing criminal and administrative investigation against the officer, the department is unable to comment.

However, Chief Mariani did say that Calderon is on administrative leave while his case is ongoing.

The Lompoc Police Officers Association has not responded to KSBY's request for comment

Calderon has been with the Lompoc Police Department for more than 12 years.

